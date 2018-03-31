WCU Spring Literary Festival Set for April 2–5

Western Carolina University’s 16th annual Spring Literary Festival will be held Monday, April 2, through Thursday, April 5. Writers of fiction, nonfiction, drama and poetry, including Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, Michael McFee and Tony Kushner, will share their words with audiences.

“WCU’s Spring Literary Festival has become one of NC’s premier literary events and reflects WCU’s commitment to providing the best possible humanities education to its students and the best of the arts to the mountains,” says Pamela Duncan, festival director. “The festival has a long tradition of bringing established and emerging literary talent—local, regional and national writers—to WNC to share their skills, talents and methods.”

Each year’s lineup takes into consideration author recommendations from the campus community as well as surrounding communities. “We do try to feature a wide range of voices at the festival,” Duncan says.

Daytime and evening readings will be held throughout the festival. “Student volunteers perform a variety of tasks to keep the festival running smoothly, including escorting authors on campus, staffing the information table at the festival, delivering posters and brochures and assisting authors during book signings.”

Other writers participating in readings and signings are Jesse Donaldson, Jessie van Eerden, Lorraine López, Rose McLarney, Jim Minick, Ricardo Nazario-Colon, Pat Riviere- Seel, Glenn Taylor, Frank X. Walker, Dana Wildsmith and Crystal Wilkinson.

For a complete schedule of events and locations, visit wcu.edu. All events are free and open to the public except for An Evening with Tony Kushner. For tickets to that performance, visit wcu.edu/bardo-arts-center. The A.K. Hinds University Center is located on Memorial Drive in Cullowhee. WCU Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive in Cullowhee.