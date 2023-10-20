WNC Crafts 2023: Find High-end Craft Furniture at Metzger’s Burl Wood Gallery in Waynesville

The Metzgers are a Western North Carolina family who search the American forests high and low for magnificent burls and highly figured woods. Janet, Steve and Daniel collect these beautifully grained logs and then cut and craft them into natural art furniture. “Steve started this business in 1972 and, since then, we have perfected our skill for identifying and utilizing out-of-the-ordinary, rare trees,” says Janet. “Knowing your woods and ‘reading’ a tree is paramount in choosing the best and most interesting logs for production. Steve’s expertise is passed on to our son Daniel who runs the production studio.”

The carefully chosen logs are cut on custom mills and then the slabs are air-dried for years, then kiln-dried, treated and finally ready for production. “The wildly dramatic wood is studied and transformed into masterworks,” says Janet. The family’s organic designs can be seen at Metzger’s Burl Wood Gallery in Waynesville, where shoppers will find a variety of items for any size dwelling, from small accent tables to executive desks and expansive bars, always with a focus on quality wood and elegant design. “These distinctive designs, truly, are heirlooms of the future,” says Janet. “Nature provides woods of beauty. We preserve, protect and accentuate those gifts.”

Metzger’s Burl Wood Gallery is located at 2770 Old Balsam Road, Waynesville. To learn more, visit BurlGallery.com or call 828.452.2550.