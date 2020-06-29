Woolworth Walk Features Local Artist Pair

This month, Woolworth Walk will return to its routine of highlighting local artists monthly in the FW Gallery. July’s featured artists, Ed and Kate Coleman, share a marriage and a passion for clay. “As artists, our mission is to spread love and beauty to others,” says Ed Coleman. “We want the viewer to have an emotional response to the work. It is our hope that this show will bring happiness in a time we all really need it.”

The Colemans met in Indiana, where they both earned degrees from Ball State University before moving to Florida. In 2006, the artists arrived in Swannanoa. They have been members of Woolworth Walk for five years. Their ceramic works are defined by bold colors and textures, especially their sought-after clique tiles, which are often shown in a grouping. The artists also produce a signature series of clocks, vases, murals and large tiles. The July show will feature one-of-a-kind items made specifically for the show.

The Colemans used their newly found time during the pandemic to remodel their home studio, providing them with a brighter, more organized workspace which impacted their work positively. “We have been making new designs that are specifically intended to bring peace and joy to the collector that purchases them,” says Kate Coleman. “We have unleashed a new creativity and happiness in creating these pieces just for this show. Our intent is to bring good vibes into every home that our work goes into.”

As of press time, there is no scheduled reception for this show in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines. For more information, visit WoolworthWalk.com.