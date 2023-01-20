Wortham Center Presents Aquila Theatre in Two New February Productions

This season, local favorite Aquila Theatre brings two productions to the Wortham Center. The first, Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, takes place Friday, February 3, at 8 p.m. in Diana Wortham Theatre. One of classic literature’s most beloved romantic comedies, this sharp social satire takes on the nuances of love and marriage in a way that transcends time—humorously skewering the hypocrisies and absurdities of the English class system, while putting women characters front and center. Aquila brings this classic to life with all the passion, energy and visual flair for which the company is known.

“While this story may be primarily about the class restrictions in 19th-century British society, the societal and familial pressures presented are relevant for many Americans today,” says the New York-based company’s artistic director Desiree Sanchez. “Many people in the US do not believe they are able to pursue happiness for various reasons that unfortunately feed the political and social discourse in our country.”

This adaptation of Austen’s classic work was devised collaboratively by the actors and the company’s creative team, who examined the story through its members’ unique and diverse perspectives. One effect of this method was the integration of a more authentic portrayal of race in the context of the novel in its historical setting. The company steered away from color-blind casting, and instead aimed to reflect how the story might resonate for a character of mixed-race heritage in early 19th-century British culture.

The second evening with Aquila Theatre takes place Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m. in Diana Wortham Theatre. In William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, the audience is taken on a journey into a world of conspiracy and betrayal. Fresh from his success on the battlefield, a triumphant Caesar returns to Rome a virtual dictator, prompting his close circle to decide that he must be stopped through whatever means necessary. This striking production breathes new fire and fury into the timeless tale of the fall and rise of Rome’s ruling class. The cast features a female Brutus, raising the issue of gender and power, and includes a multi-ethnic international cast that truly makes this show a Caesar for our times.

“This is Shakespeare as democratic activism as well as a brilliant night of theatre with some of the best Shakespearean actors out there today,” says Sanchez.

Ancillary events include Pre-Show Discussions on February 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. in Tina McGuire Theatre and a Physical Theatre Master Class on February 4 at 1 p.m. in Henry LaBrun Studio. Pre-show Discussions are free for ticket holders. The Master Class is $15 to attend and is designed for ages 16 and up, with an intermediate skill level.

“Aquila is an ensemble-based physical theatre company, so their productions are developed collaboratively,” says the Wortham Center’s education and engagement director Anna Kimmell. “This Master Class invites participants into that process, allowing them to experience Aquila’s theatrical approach and techniques, gain a deeper understanding of and appreciation for the company’s work on stage and connect with other like-minded artists.”

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit WorthamArts.org or call 828.257.4530.