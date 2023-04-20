Shop Talk: Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours

Kaye Bentley, founder of Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours, followed her dream of starting her own business after a 38-year career as a postal carrier. “I was 57 when I started my business plan,” Bentley says. “I am self-taught, so it’s been an adventure, but it’s been fun as I’ve learned along the way.”

It started in 2017 when Bentley discovered the vibrant Asheville rooftop bar scene, where patrons can enjoy craft drinks while taking in awe-inspiring views of Asheville. The idea to combine this with Asheville history struck her.

“I have a passion for Asheville history and helping people connect with it,” Bentley says. “The history of our area is so rooted in place; it’s important to me to share stories of our city, so visitors can get a true sense of Asheville.”

Learn about the tours and book at AshevilleRooftopBarTours.com or call 828.774.7785.