New ArtScape Banners to be Revealed April 6 at Art Place Gallery in Hendersonville

The ArtScape Banner Program, a project of the Art League of Henderson County, will reveal its 2024 banners on Saturday, April 6, at 4 p.m. at Art Place Gallery. This is an opportunity for the public to meet the artists whose work was chosen for the 31 banners that will be hung along Main Street in downtown Hendersonville.

This year’s program had an impressive turnout, with an overwhelming number of entries in the adult category. These banners were curated by Rachel Turchin of The Horse Shoe Farm and Barbara Glassman. But perhaps more remarkable was the turnout for the youth banner competition.

“Approximately 59 young people applied for the banner program which is exciting not only because it shows that Henderson County is nurturing and recognizing young talented artists but also demonstrates the growth of outdoor art projects for Hendersonville,” says Ann Rodgers, who co-chairs the ArtScape Banner Program with Monica Bixby.

A grant from Dominion Energy allowed the Art League to increase the number of youth banners that will be displayed in Jackson Park this year. These banners will be revealed separately on Thursday, April 11.

Artwork on the banners includes both two- and three-dimensional works in a variety of media. Norie Sanchez submitted a large-scale watercolor titled Bee Mine that was chosen for an adult banner.

“I was asked to paint a commission piece for a friend that had to be much larger than any watercolor work I had ever completed,” she says. “Bee Mine was my first try, but I wasn’t completely happy with it so I did a second piece for my friend. Still, I couldn’t get this one out of my head. The bee wasn’t there yet. In trying to figure out what was missing, someone suggested a butterfly in the corner. Mr. Bee just flew in instead and the results were amazing. Sometimes in life we don’t even realize what we’re missing until it appears.”

The same might be said about the ArtScape banners, so be on the lookout for their appearance in April.

Learn more and find an ArtScape Banner Program guidebook at ArtLeagueHVL.org.