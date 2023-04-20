Shop Talk: Ava & Arden

Ann Walsh and Cindy Ferland, co-owners of Ava & Arden, worked together at a high-end furniture store before deciding to branch out on their own. “We’d only known each other for seven months before setting out on this business venture together,” says Walsh.

Ava & Arden specializes in upscale home and garden décor and high-end apparel. “For the longest time, we couldn’t decide on a name for the store,” Walsh says. “We cycled through family names and pet names, and finally landed on the names of two of my great-nieces.” Both knew instantly that the names fit.

“We have a lot of regular customers, and so many have become friends,” says Ferland. The store offers unique finds and beautiful boutique gifts for tourists and locals alike.

Ava & Arden is located at 62 North Main Street in Waynesville. Learn more at Facebook.com/avaandarden or call 828.246.6777.