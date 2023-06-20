Shop Talk: Bed and Bath of Waynesville

Leanne Patterson and her late husband Mark moved to the mountains from Charleston, SC, in 2018 after purchasing the Kitchen Shop in Waynesville. “We were immediately in love with the shop, the location, the people and Waynesville,” she says.

Under Leanne’s leadership, the shop experienced so much success that in 2021 she opened a sister store next to it called Bed and Bath of Waynesville. A bedroom and bath décor store turned out to be the perfect addition to the town’s main street shopping scene.

“My favorite thing about running the two businesses is helping my customers fill any need they have,” Patterson says. “I also have the most amazing team of associates.”

Bed and Bath of Waynesville is located at 11 North Main Street in Waynesville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit bed-and-bath-of-waynesville.business.site.