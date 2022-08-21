Shop Talk: The Garage on 25

In 2015, four women who had recently and independently experienced life-changing events—Susan Brady, Ellen Schwab, Kaye Youngblood and Joan Rickert—came together to pursue an entrepreneurial project they hoped would provide an opportunity to heal from life’s challenges. The result was The Garage on 25, which has grown to include the works of 80 contributing vendors who make and repurpose home décor, furnishings and accessories.

“When we were thinking of opening the store, we put up a sign at Mr. Pete’s Market with a call for local artists and crafters to apply,” says Brady. “We were shocked when we got 75 applications.”

The store has been referred to as a vintage outlet. “But we really focus on local artisans and makers,” Brady says. The Garage on 25 features handmade wood furniture, jewelry, children’s toys and unique art, along with upcycled home décor, vintage clothing and architectural salvage.

The Garage on 25 is located at 3461 Hendersonville Road in Fletcher. To learn more, follow The Garage on 25 on Facebook and Instagram or call 828.376.0198.