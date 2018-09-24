Yancey County’s First Beer and Arts Festival

On Saturday, September 29, Toe River Arts Council and Homeplace Beer Company present the No Place Like Homeplace Beer Fest, Yancey County’s first craft beer and arts festival. Held at the historic Nu Wray Inn on Burnsville’s Town Square, the festival will feature both new and established breweries from around WNC, including Homeplace, Fonta Flora, Hi- Wire, Archetype, Hillman, Mad Co. Brewhouse, Zillicoah, Turgua, Mica Town, Habitat, Blue Ghost, Eluvium, Catawba and Ginger’s Revenge. “From the time we opened last summer, it’s been a goal to bring a small beer festival to Burnsville,” says John Silver, owner and founder of Homeplace Beer Company. “Our town legalized alcohol only eight years ago, so for us to be able to do this at a historic venue like the Nu Wray Inn on one of the main streets of Burnsville with a great nonprofit organization like Toe River Arts—it’s been a major bucket list situation.”

The festival will also feature food from Hog Hollow Wood Fired Pizza, Rad Dawgz Hot Dog Joint, Stackhouse and Ye Olde Country Store. Musical entertainment will be provided by Momma Molasses, Nick Gonnering and the Christy Lynn Band. “Because of the town’s size and layout, I think it’s going to be really cool to have a beer festival that’s still small and intimate, but feels like the whole town is hanging out for it,” says Jeremy Chassner, co-founder of Zillicoah Beer Company. “It’s an opportunity for owners and residents to meet, share a beer and a table and cultivate the mutual relationship that’s so important to our WNC way of life.”

General admission tickets are $25 and include a commemorative festival glass with six tokens for beer sampling. Additional tokens may be purchased inside the festival. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit homeplacebeer.com.