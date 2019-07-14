The Rotary Club of Spruce Pine hosts its Eighth Annual Spruce Pine BBQ & Bluegrass Festival Friday, July 19, from 4–10 p.m. and Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Riverside Park. The event features live music by local and regional musicians, award-winning barbecue, clogging performances, craft vendors and children’s activities.

“This year we’ve added new entertainment and new faces to our festival,” says Rotarian Cindy Lindsey. “We’ve expanded our kids’ activities with a Ducky Derby and Turtle Trot race in our Toe River that runs through the park.”

The entertainment kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, when the bluegrass band Crossfire takes the stage. Next up is the Barnburners clogging team, then Harlan County Grass. Saturday’s lineup begins at 11 a.m. with Kevin Beddingfield, followed by Jonah Riddle and Carolina Express, Appalachian Dance Theatre, Terry McKinney, Tru Blu, Cole Mountain Cloggers and Amantha Mill.

Festival profits go to charitable efforts and local scholarships through the Spruce Pine Rotary Foundation. Supported events and organizations have included the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust, Seventh Grade Four Way Essay contest in Mitchell County schools, Imagination Library, Mitchell County SafePlace Kennel project, Mitchell High School seniors of the month, RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership camp) for rising Mitchell High seniors, and Shepherd’s Staff.

“Our long-standing reputation in the community is one of giving back,” says Lindsey. “People know the money raised stays right here and helps local causes.”