Ancestors of Booker T. Washington, Julius Rosenwald to Speak at MHU

The Rosenwald Collaborative, along with Mars Hill University, will host a panel Sunday, October 2, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. with Kenneth Morris, Peter Ascoli and Stephanie Deutsch. Each of the speakers has a connection to either Booker T. Washington, the founder of the Tuskegee Institute, or Julius Rosenwald, the president of Sears, Roebuck and Company. The speakers will share memories and stories of their ancestors.

Rosenwald and Washington partnered in the early 1900s to build almost 6,000 schools in the south for children of color. One of these schools is in the Long Ridge community and is known as the Mars Hill Anderson Rosenwald School (MHARS).

Morris is the great great-grandson of Washington and also a descendant of Frederick Douglass. He is also co-founder and president of the Rochester, NY-based nonprofit Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives (FDFI) that works “to build strong children and to end systems of exploitation and oppression.”

Deutsch is a descendent of Rosenwald via marriage and the author of You Need a Schoolhouse: Booker T. Washington, Julius Rosenwald, and the Building of Schools for the Segregated South.

Ascoli is the grandson of Rosenwald and the author of Julius Rosenwald: The Man Who Built Sears,Roebuck and Advanced the Cause of Black Education in the American South.

Through events such as this speaker’s panel, the Rosenwald Collaborative is working to bring awareness to Buncombe County communities of the dynamic history between Rosenwald and Washington and the results of their joint venture.

Broyhill Chapel is located on the campus of Mars Hill University at 388 Cascade Street, Mars Hill. For details about this event and to RSVP, please visit: Malaprops.com/rosenwald-school-events.