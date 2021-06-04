Bicycle Film Festival Virtual Tour Lands in Asheville June 4-14

Despite many cinemas being closed, Bicycle Film Festival returns to Asheville June 4-14, with a curated virtual screening of short films. Hosted by Asheville on Bikes, Bicycle Film Festival celebrates the bicycle through a virtual festival program, specifically curated for Asheville. A portion of all ticket sales goes to support Asheville on Bikes.

Bicycle Film Festival Asheville #2 is presenting an international selection of the most important short films from the festival collection. A diverse curation of filmmaking styles – narratives, documentaries, international award-winning filmmakers, and emerging directors – all share equal billing. The festival plays an important role in creating an eco-friendly society and bringing diverse communities together.

“In a year of a global pandemic, economic strife, a contentious political period the bicycle boom worldwide is optimistic news to celebrate. We hope to offer a positive respite from all of this for people,” says Brendt Barbur, the festival’s founding director.

The 2020 festival was postponed due to COVID-19, and the festival is now making a comeback by touring the world virtually. Bicycle Film Festival will produce more than 50 virtual events in the United States and more than 100 events internationally In the coming months.

Founded in New York, Bicycle Film Festival has been celebrating bicycles through art, film and music the past 20 years For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.bicyclefilmfestival.com/