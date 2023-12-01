Davis Ranch Congratulates Winners of 2023 Championship Horse Show Series

By Jason Davis

The Etowah Riding Club and Davis Ranch LLC congratulate the 2023 Grand Champion Youth Award winner Alana Jordan and the Grand Champion Adult Winner Shelby Stewart. These riders, along with their horses, worked hard all year long and deserve recognition.

Stewart, 20 years old, has been riding since she was ten. She has an 8-year-old off-track thoroughbred, Beta Max, the newest addition to her little herd. Stewart’s end goal is to make mini prix level and, with Beta Max, continue their progression in eventing. Follow their adventures on Instagram @bhs_equestrian.

Jordan has been riding since she was 9 years old, though horses have always been her passion. A Transylvania County resident, she is now 15 and is currently enrolled in home school. In May 2022, she got her first horse, an off-track thoroughbred named Willow. The Etowah Riding Club and Davis Ranch Championship Series was her first experience showing, and she hopes to continue to learn and participate in shows in the future.

The 2023 Championship Horse Show Series, held in October, was a huge success and allowed equestrians from across Western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina to come together to compete and gain valuable show experience. Organizers would like to say a special thank you to sponsors who helped make the event a success. Heritage Farm Supply, Southern States, Caroline Stables, Shoal Creek, North River Farms, Etowah Riding Club and Davis Ranch all came together to support the local equestrian community. We look forward to the 2024 season.

For more information, visit DavisRanchWNC.com.