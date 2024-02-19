Evening to Honor Katherine Min, Posthumous Novel

UNC Asheville’s English Department’s Visiting Writers Series will present The Katherine Min Memorial Reading, an evening to honor Katherine Min and celebrate her posthumously published novel (just released from Putnam), The Fetishist. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, in The Blue Ridge Room of the Highsmith Union.

Min taught at UNCA from 2007-2018. Her daughter, Kayla Min Andrews, and Mesha Maren, a graduate of UNCA and student of Min’s, will be there to discuss the work. The event is free and open to the public.

Katherine Min received an NEA grant, a Pushcart Prize, a Sherwood Anderson Foundation Fiction Award, two New Hampshire State Council on the Arts Fellowships, and a North Carolina Arts Council Artist Fellowship, and attended residencies at MacDowell, Yaddo, Jentel, Ucross, Hambidge, the Millay Colony, and Ledig House. Her acclaimed debut novel, Secondhand World, was a finalist for the PEN/Bingham Award in 2007. The Fetishist is her first posthumous publication.

Kayla Min Andrews teaches international students English and is working on a novel about a mother-daughter relationship.

Mesha Maren, a 2012 graduate of UNCA, is the author of the novels Sugar Run and Perpetual West (Algonquin Books). Her short stories and essays can be read in Tin House, The Oxford American, The Guardian, Crazyhorse, Triquarterly, and elsewhere. She is an Associate Professor of the Practice of English at Duke University.

For more information, visit https://www.unca.edu/events-and-news/event/the-katherine-min-memorial-reading-with-kayla-min-andrews-and-mesha-maren/