It’s Groundhog Day at Folkmoot! It’s Groundhog Day at Folkmoot!

Join Folkmoot in celebrating Groundhog Day during an open house at the 100-year-old Folkmoot Friendship Center Friday, February 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. Stroll the halls of the old elementary school and drop in on our studio artists in their spaces.

The event is free and open to the public. A food truck will be on-site, and Folkmoot will also offer games, snacks, and prizes inside.

Folkmoot’s classrooms feature:

A-1 — The Folkmoot Boardroom will include Groundhog Day on screen, as well as the organization’s mini museum of treasures and gifts received from international friends over the past 40 years

A-2 — The Pollinators Foundation with Marga Fripp

Marga will be leading Qigong laughing exercises and visitors can also learn about her art, as well as the Pollinators Foundation and its quest to help with social healing. Learn more at thepollinatorsfoundation.org

A-4 – Oil painter Richard Baker will host an open studio with Groundhog cookies and drinks

A-5 — Artistic Cartographer & Blue Ridge Naturalist Ken Czarnomski will host an open studio with groundhog photo opportunities. For more on Ken, visit artifcts.com/artifcts/member/Phoenix2Reach?view=grid

A-10 — Jake Gilmore of Axis Yoga will host an open studio from 5-6 p.m. Prior to the class, studio doors will be open for visitors to experience the space. From 6 to 7 p.m., the first 15 visitors can sign up to participate in Groundhog Themed Juice & Jams. To sign up for the class, visit axisyoganc.com

A-11 – Haywood County Arts Council Quilt Block Studio is a space for a group of dedicated volunteers to meet weekly and hand paint quilt squares for the Quilt Trails of WNC. Volunteer to paint at haywoodarts.org/volunteer/#QTVl

A-12 – The Women of Waynesville (WOW) will be on hand to greet visitors and explain their work supporting women and children in the community. They will also have their popular calendars for a discounted rate! Learn more about WOW at womenofwaynesville.org

A-13 – Viking Stained Glass will host an open studio with artist John Nelson’s apprentice. Learn more at vikingstainglass.com

A-14 – Nora Bierce & Kiyo Okada of Ironweed Studio will host an open studio showcasing their handmade rugs and other textile works

The Folkmoot Friendship Center is at 112 Virgina Avenue in Waynesville.