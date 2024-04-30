Kids Deserve Justice Event Returns May 15

Pisgah Legal Services (PLS) invites the community to enjoy Kids Deserve Justice, an event filled with live music and family-friendly activities Wednesday, May 15, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at Rabbit Rabbit, in downtown Asheville.

Pisgah Legal Services provides a broad array of free, civil legal aid, anti-poverty advocacy, and access to health care in 18 counties and the Qualla Boundary in WNC. Families with children who are on the verge of losing their homes, are in need of medical care or who are fleeing abuse or domestic violence turn to Pisgah Legal Services for help. Thanks to the Children’s Law Program, Pisgah Legal can provide these children and their families with the help they need, but not without community support.

The event will include a fantastic inflatable obstacle course and face painting, a silent auction with items from area businesses, and live music by local band, Rooster and songstress Jane Kramer.

“We hope folks of all ages will join us for this fun-filled event that supports Pisgah Legal’s Children’s Law Program,” says Ally Wilson, PLS’ chief development officer. “Each year, Pisgah Legal serves more than 7,000 children in need, and this is a wonderful way the community can show their support and continue to make this program possible.”

Tickets for the event are $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door, and kids age 12 and under can attend for free. Tickets include event admission and 1 complimentary drink ticket. Local food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Learn more and purchase tickets at pisgahlegal.org/kids.