Mountain Child Advocacy Center Hosts Dancing with the Local Stars

The Mountain Child Advocacy Center’s Dancing with the Local Stars is a fundraising dance event that pairs Asheville’s community leaders with professional dancers for an evening of performances supporting local non-profit organizations. This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will be held Sunday, September 27, at 5:30 p.m., in a pre-filmed online show for ticket holders and sponsors.

On September 27, a private video link will be shared with ticket holders and sponsors to view the show. The event will feature exclusive access to behind-the-scenes footage of the ten community “stars” performing their routines, along with interviews with each contestant. Flashbacks of the inaugural cast of 2019 will also be highlighted, along with the top sponsors and their ongoing commitments to the Mountain Child Advocacy Center. A link will also be included during the show for optional online “voting” for any local star dancer by donating to the Center’s critical mission of assisting abused children in the community. Any donation made before September 20 will also ensure the donor receives the private link on September 27.

For more information, visit Mountain Child Advocacy Center Events.