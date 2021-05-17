Music Academy of WNC Launches Four New Programs

The Music Academy of WNC has launched four brand new programs for 2021.

First is a new 501-c3 non-profit for music scholarships called Music in the Mountains Scholarship Fund. This non-profit was created to fund music-based scholarships for students taking private lessons, ensembles, and music classes in addition to collegiate music programs. Michael Ridenour, Music Academy Director states “we are now raising funds for Music in the Mountains so we can start awarding scholarships for the second half of 2021.” Information on this new non-profit can be found on the Music in the Mountains Scholarship Fund website at mmsfnc.org. Donors can also contact Michael Ridenour at 828-693-3726 for more information.

Second is the new Music Together program which is scheduled to be offered in the summer of 2021. Music Together combines music and movement designed for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers with parental participation. Jamie Leigh Bennett will be teaching this program at the Music Academy. Ridenour states “we also plan to offer Music Together classes onsite at area preschools around Henderson County.” For more information, please visit wncmusicacademy.com/music-together.

Third is a music instrument rental program for band and orchestra. The Music Academy is now an affiliate of the National Music Educational Company (NEMC). Ridenour states “NEMC has been around since the 1950’s and has a great track record of providing quality instruments to band and orchestra students. We saw a need to offer name-brand rental instruments to our students as well as band and orchestra students in the public and private school systems so we felt the time was right to create this new service for the upcoming school year. We now have the sales and repair staff in place to successfully offer a great service to our students as well as band and orchestra programs in the Henderson and surrounding county school systems.” Information on this new instrument rental program and be found on the Music Academy website at wncmusicacademy.com/rentals.

Fourth is a new music accessories retail division. Ridenour states “this new retail division is to support our current student population and is a great service and value added for our new music instrument rental customers. Students can purchase music accessories and method books, selected by our faculty and area band and orchestra directors, and pick them up at the Music Academy or have them delivered to their school if they are a music instrument rental customer.” For more information, please visit the Music Academy retail store at wncmusicacademy.com/store.

For more information on the Music Academy and its programs, please visit their website at wncmusicacademy.com or contact Michael Ridenour at 828-693- 3726. The Music Academy is located at 1411 Asheville Highway, Suite B, in Hendersonville, North Carolina.