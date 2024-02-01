Stupid Pet Tricks Tour stops in Brevard February 17

TBS is embarking on the Stupid Pet Tricks Tour, presented by Ollie, a nationwide mobile event that kicks-off on Saturday, February 3. The tour will make its way across the country to five pet-loving cities — Tampa, Dallas, Austin, Brevard, N.C. and Longmont, CO. — giving talented pets and their owners interactive opportunities to showcase their #MyStupidPetTrick on the pink carpet, to strike a pose in a variety of pet-friendly photo moments, and to receive special giveaways. The tour will stop at Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard Saturday, February 17.

In addition to displaying their most incredible #MyStupidPetTrick, talented pets will have the chance to audition at each tour stop to be featured on TBS’ upcoming new series, Stupid Pet Tricks, hosted by Sarah Silverman. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit tbs.com/mystupidpettrick.