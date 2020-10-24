Wortham Center, Hola Community Arts Host Día de los Muertos Art Exhibit

In celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Hola Community Arts presents the works of renowned Mexican artist Margarita Figueroa. The art exhibit, an installation of life-size Las Catrinas sculptures, runs through November 2, in the lobby of the Wortham Center.

La Catrina, an elegant, skeletal woman made famous by printmaker José Guadalupe Posada in the early 1900s, is one of the most recognizable figures in Mexican folk art and celebrations of Día de los Muertos held today. Margarita Figueroa sculpts whimsical, life-size Catrinas in the Alambroide technique, covering wire-structured figures with papier-mâché and painting them with bright, acrylic colors.

Originating in Mexico, the Día de los Muertos is celebrated each year on November 1 and 2. While the holiday is still more closely associated with Mexico, versions of the tradition have spread all through Latin America and beyond, providing comfort and community to those who have lost loved ones in cultures around the world.

“Día de los Muertos is distinctly different from Halloween in origin, celebration and culture. Día de los Muertos is truly a joyous celebration of life and the beauty of remembering those who have come before us,” says Adriana Chavela, executive director of Hola Community Arts. “During this celebration, the dead sort of become a part of the living world, as families tell stories and reflect on memories of them.”

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m on Saturdays and Sundays. A donation of $5 per guest is suggested. Walk-ins are welcome, but guests can reserve a time at worthamarts.org. Private, large-group reservations are also available.The Wortham Center will also host special events Halloween Day, Saturday, October 31.

For more information, visit WorthamArts.org.