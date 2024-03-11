Aris Quartett Begins North American Tour in Asheville

On Friday, March 15, the Asheville Chamber Music Series presents the Aris Quartett in the first concert of its 2024 North American tour. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Asheville. “Even seasoned ensembles want the first concert of a tour to be a rousing success,” says ACMS program chair Polly Feitzinger. “Asheville’s audience has the reputation for being knowledgeable and appreciative of outstanding performances. This quartet and program fit in our mission to engage the finest chamber groups and have programs that are innovative.”

The program will include Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel’s Quartet in E Flat Major, Leoš Janácek’s Quartet No. 2 and Franz Schubert’s Quartet No. 13 in A Minor (Rosamunde). “The quartet by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel is rarely performed and deserves to be programmed,” says Feitzinger. “The Schubert Rosamunde quartet is one of his most beautiful compositions.”

The acclaimed German quartet consists of Anna Katharina Wildermuth on violin; Noémi Zipperling on violin; Caspar Vinzens on viola; and Lukas Sieber on cello. Founded in 2009, the quartet has performed internationally in a variety of lauded locations including London’s Wigmore Hall, the Herbst Theatre San Francisco and the Philharmonie de Paris. The musicians have also been honored as ECHO Rising Stars by the European Concert Hall Organisation and won five awards at the ARD International Music Competition in Munich.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation is located at 1 Edwin Place, Asheville. For tickets and more information about the Asheville Chamber Music Series, visit AshevilleChamberMusic.org.