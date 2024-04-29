Benefit Concert for Asheville Music School Featuring Dirty Logic

Asheville Music School (AMS) will celebrate 10 years at its annual Sound Effects Benefit Concert on Thursday, May 23. This year’s concert brings Steely Dan tribute band Dirty Logic to the outdoor stage at Salvage Station. “The fact that we have a group of truly great musicians in Dirty Logic coming to play to support AMS means a great deal to us,” says Ryan Reardon, executive director of AMS. “It’s extra special when professional musicians see the importance of the work that we do.”

The event raises funds for AMS programs, including music scholarships and the new AMS Sound Lab. “The AMS Sound Lab is designed to bridge the gap between traditional music education and the demands of our contemporary, digital world,” says Reardon. “Proceeds from Sound Effects will help us continue expanding this studio to teach recording techniques with live instruments. Basically, we’ve been teaching kids (and adults) how to play music, and soon we can teach them how to make professional recordings of their music.”

AMS has awarded more than $100,000 in need-based scholarships over the course of the nonprofit’s life. Concert proceeds will also support the Paul Thorpe Music Education Fund, which funds the AMS scholarship and outreach programs. “Music has changed my life in so many ways,” says Harmony, a 15-year-old scholarship recipient. “It raised my confidence to a new level, it introduced me to some of my best friends, it gave me a way to deal with the biggest struggles in my life and a way to express everything I’m feeling, but most of all it’s given me a goal in life, something to motivate me.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. AMS rock band Minør will open for Dirty Logic. Tickets are $25 advance and $30 day of show and children under 7 years old attend free.

Salvage Station is located at 468 Riverside Drive, Asheville. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AshevilleMusicSchool.org/sound-effects-benefit-concert.