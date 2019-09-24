Carolina Hemp Company Set to Launch HempXPress Trolley

By Patton Cardwell

Carolina Hemp Company, North Carolina’s longest running hemp company, has really been heating up in 2019, with its flagship store in West Asheville, the booming market in Indian Land, SC, and the newest store set to open in the NoDa arts district of Charlotte. Carefully selecting the best available hemp products from the region and complementing them with other exceptional hemp products from across the nation fuels the success of the company’s general stores. Based on customer reviews, Carolina Hemp has earned a reputation as the hemp store with the most knowledgeable and helpful staff providing quality hemp products such as clothing, fabric, food, smokable hemp flower and Asheville’s own Kingdom Harvest Whole- Spectrum Hemp Extract™, a CBD oil produced from locally and organically grown hemp.

“Kingdom Harvest Whole-Spectrum Hemp Extract™ is the combination of multiple extracts from the hemp flower, each minimally refined and each providing a substantially different fraction of naturally occurring phytonutrients including CBD, CBDa, other cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenoids,” co-owner and CEO Randall Snyder says.

Carolina Hemp Company is also set, in September, to launch the HempXpress, a trolley that will run a route connecting West Asheville, downtown and the River Arts District, providing a service to the community while also offering a platform for information, education, history and select products for the young to the young at heart to enjoy.

“Our flagship store in West Asheville is at Beacham’s Curve where the Beacham Brothers had a trolley line that connected West Asheville to downtown at the beginning of the 20th century,” says Brian Bullman, founder and president. “We want to reestablish this service for the community while providing a fun, educational, family-friendly trolley route around our amazing town.”

Mother Nature knows best, and Carolina Hemp has found a way to capture all of the benefits of the flower in each bottle so that the consumer does not have to take as much yet can experience an even greater benefit than other products on the market—while spending less. Its owners want people to be able to afford to take this amazing product every day. The company’s process produces the best tasting and most effective and cost-effective hemp extract on the market.

Carolina Hemp is poised to become a leader in the industry, bringing jobs for farmers, feedstock for textiles, building materials, animal products, health and wellness products, clothing and fuel. Carolina Hemp Company’s core principle, since its founding in July of 2014, has been to support the development of trade in hemp in all forms, helping North Carolinians and regional interests tap into the promise of this renewable resource and, ultimately, restoring economic self-reliance to the numerous farmers and manufacturers once abundant in our area. Carolina Hemp Company takes great pride in setting the bar as Asheville’s hometown hemp company.

The enthusiasm for hemp and the products produced here in Asheville has caught the attention of retailers such as EarthFare and recording artists such as Grammy Award-winning Kristian Bush of Sugarland, country music royalty Pam Tillis, and acclaimed guitarist Kenny Olson, just to name a few. The future for hemp in North Carolina is right for the times.

Find Carolina Hemp Company at 290 Haywood Road, Suite 002, in West Asheville. To learn more about products and in-store events, visit CarolinaHempCompany.com or call 828.GET.HEMP. Patton Cardwell is co-owner of Carolina Hemp Company.