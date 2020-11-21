Digital Heritage Moment: The Plott Hound

The Plott Hound is an agile, muscular dog with a short, often brindle-colored coat and historic mountain heritage. Of the seven breeds of coonhounds recognized by the United Kennel Club, the Plott alone does not trace its ancestry from foxhounds. Its ancestors came from Germany where they were used for boar hunting.

Johannes Plott brought a few when he migrated to America and settled in Western North Carolina in the 1750s. His son Henry brought a pack to Haywood County in the early 19th century. It was here that the modern breed evolved and achieved fame for its skill and courage in pursuit of bears and wild boars. The Plott Hound was officially adopted as North Carolina’s state dog in 1989.

