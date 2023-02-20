Eat Your View: From Corn to Carinata

New Biofuels Might Save Farmers from the Rise of the EV

By Robert Turner

As I wrote over a year ago, electric vehicles (EVs) may drive farmers out of business and wreak havoc in the Corn Belt. Why? Because 40 percent of the US corn crop goes into our gas tanks. Will new biofuels play a role for farmers in the Midwest and here in the Southeast?

General Motors announced that it will, most likely, sell only EVs by the year 2035. Other car manufacturers have made similar predictions, and it foreshadows considerable disruption ahead for farmers growing the largest US crop.

Forty percent of the US corn crop is added to gasoline in the form of ethanol. By federal mandate, gasoline must contain 10 percent ethanol, and that comes from corn. EVs could bring a significant drop in the demand for corn, crippling the Corn Belt economy.

The Corn Belt stretches for more than 1,000 miles: from Pittsburgh to the middle of Nebraska. More than 300,000 corn farmers produce roughly 350 million tons of corn every year, roughly 2,000 pounds per person in the US. The average person only eats about 1 percent of that, or about 20 pounds. Most of the rest goes into gas tanks and into cows and chickens—36 percent of the US corn crop goes toward livestock feed.

No one really knows what will happen to such a vast area of farmland when EVs finally take over, but not many industries can handle a 40 percent drop in demand without turmoil. My hope is that the Midwest will replace some of that corn with other food crops and vegetables (and perhaps pasture-raised meat) to feed cities like Chicago, St. Louis and Minneapolis and reduce their dependence on food from far-away places, but that will take investment in new equipment, infrastructure and labor, and still wouldn’t use up all of the land that may go fallow.

Should we continue to prop up the corn industry with taxpayer subsidies as it begins to fail? Already, government subsidies to farmers have soared in recent years, amounting to nearly 39 percent of net farm income in 2020.

Unintended Consequences

Most of the world felt the shock at the pump after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The invasion pinched oil supplies around the world and raised prices for gas, heating oil and synthetic fertilizers, which contributed to rising food prices.

But then Europe’s sudden rush for more biofuels inadvertently contributed to the deforestation of valuable rainforests in countries like Indonesia and Malaysia. The slash-and-burn campaign was already well under way there, but made worse by our haste for more biofuels, as farmers quickly made room for more soy and palm oil plantations that could be used for biofuel feedstocks, often illegally and on protected lands. That meant the further displacement of Indigenous groups, and the terrible loss of biodiversity, with hundreds of species, like the Borneo orangutan, now threatened by extinction.

Research suggests that the carbon sequestration capacity lost when the trees were cut down in Indonesia far exceeds any benefit from the biofuel production that will take its place, and the “carbon debt” may never be repaid. Our quest for renewable fuels must not perpetuate the extractive culture that dominates agriculture today.

A New Biofuel from a Tiny Seed

The truth is that we can grow enough food to feed a growing population and grow a lot more biofuel feedstocks on existing farmland without the need for cutting down rainforests or encroaching on wild open spaces. Science is now on the cusp of new carbon- for cutting down rainforests or encroaching on wild open spaces. Science is now on the cusp of new carbon-storing biofuels that might alleviate the energy crisis and reduce the harmful effects of climate change at the same time.

Electric cars will reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, and scientists are developing new biofuel crops that can be used to power jet airplanes, trains, trucks and large container ships. It’s not likely that batteries or fuel cell technologies will advance to the point that they will power these things anytime soon. But we can quickly produce biofuel, made from seed oils or plant matter, to power trucks, trains, ships and planes and further reduce dependence. And farmers in the Midwest already have the equipment, like the combine harvester, necessary to plant and harvest biofuel feedstocks on a large scale.

Biofuels can and do run diesel and jet engines right now, and new plant varieties used for biodiesel promise to quickly reduce, but not completely replace, our dependence on fossil fuels for the transportation sector, which also happens to be the largest emitter of greenhouse gases (27 percent of the total in 2020, says the EPA), more than the electricity or industry sectors. Just for fun, I ran some rough numbers on the back of a Tractor Supply receipt.

Research at Cornell University showed that one acre of land produces about 7,110 pounds of corn, which can make 328 gallons of ethanol. Midwestern corn is estimated by the USDA at more than 90 million acres planted in 2022; multiply that by 328 gallons of biofuel per acre and it comes to a whopping 30 billion gallons of biofuel if the entire Corn Belt were planted in biofuel feedstocks.

Planting a new biofuel feedstock in a three-year rotation along with corn and soybeans would reduce the corn supply just as the demand drops (from EVs) and replace it with a crop that could potentially produce about 10 billion gallons of ethanol per year. Some research has found that new feedstock varieties like carinata (Brassica carinata), a flowering plant in the mustard family, can produce 2.5 times more biofuel oil than corn or soybeans, and that would bring the annual total to nearly 25 billion gallons.

Growing carinata as a winter cover crop in the Southeast, between fall harvest and spring planting, would add to that amount without affecting food or fiber production there. And as a bonus, the byproduct of carinata oil production can be used in protein meal for animal feed.

Twenty-five billion gallons of biodiesel sounds like a lot, but we use a lot more diesel than that. In 2021, the US used about 48 billion gallons of diesel for transportation, mostly in trucks, and biofuels contributed just 6 percent to that (by contrast, we use about 135 billion gallons of gasoline annually). The shipping industry uses about 224 billion gallons of diesel worldwide, about 5 percent of the total global oil production.

While we wouldn’t cover all of our needs, new biofuels like carinata would still greatly reduce our dependence on fossil fuels in the transportation sector, improve soil health with a more diverse crop rotation that adds nutrients to the soil, limit greenhouse gas emissions and support farmers and rural economies in the Midwest.

Biofuels like carinata sequester carbon and have deep roots that help soils absorb and store more water, making them more resistant to drought and floods. It’s important that these new biofuel crops are grown using sustainable and regenerative farming practices that include no-till cultivation, cover crops and limited chemical applications or we risk doing more environmental damage than good.

The good news is that the timing for a drop in corn demand may coincide with the rise of new biofuels, which means we wouldn’t need to find or create additional farmland by slash burning rainforests in Brazil or encroaching on open, natural spaces to grow biofuel feedstocks. The land and the farmers are already there.

Robert Turner is a farmer and author of Lewis Mumford and the Food Fighters: A Food Revolution in America. Learn more at EatYourView.com.