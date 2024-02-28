Education 2024: Franklin School of Innovation Marks 10 Years with Spring Gala, Silent Auction

Since opening its doors ten years ago, The Franklin School of Innovation (FSI) has grown in enrollment to more than 700 students and has graduated six classes of seniors. “Our students have gone on to study at competitive colleges and have engaged in service through programs like AmeriCorps,” says Michelle Vruwink, executive director and a founder of FSI.

On Saturday, March 2, the school will hold its 10th Anniversary Spring Gala and Silent Auction to raise funds to support programs including bus transportation, nutrition and arts programming. “The fundraising auction, and accompanying 50/50 raffle, directly benefits our school programs and is open to all (near and far) for bidding,” says Ashley Fisher-Tranese, an FSI board member and parent volunteer. “The online-only auction is already live and runs until the evening of March 2. From hotel and vacation stays to fine art, gift certificates to some of Asheville’s most beloved restaurants, sports gear, collectibles, jewelry and outdoor experiences, this is a fantastic and varied collection of items to bid on for an amazing, impactful cause.”

A tuition-free alternative to traditional public schools, FSI was founded as an EL (Expeditionary Learning) Education School, with a curriculum that focuses on project-based learning, collaboration, community service and a daily student advisory program known as Crew.

“Our educational program focuses on a much broader understanding of student achievement than just student scores on standardized tests,” Vruwink says. “We value and make time for creativity, collaboration, community and service to others.”

Along with the auction, a gala event, “Innovating for Ten, Trailblazing for Tomorrow,” will be held at The Mule at Devil’s Foot Beverage Company on March 2, from 6–9 p.m. with eats from 67 Biltmore Downtown Eatery and celebratory drinks from The Mule. Entertainment includes live music by A. G. Hammond & Anne Coombs and an interactive photo booth from Freeze Frame Asheville. This event is ticketed and attendees must be over the age of 21. Tickets are available at auctria.events/franklinschoolofinnovationgala. This link may also be used to view and bid on auction items. “We are so thankful to the generous local businesses, professionals, artists and craftspeople who have so kindly contributed to our auction,” says Fisher-Tranese.

The Franklin School is also celebrating the completion of its permanent building. “For the first time this year all students are learning together in our beautiful, spacious building and enjoying home games in our new gymnasium,” says Vruwink. In addition, students will collaborate this spring with local artist James Love to create and install a sculpture commemorating the school’s first decade.

The Franklin School of Innovation is located at 21 Innovation Drive, Asheville. On Saturday, March 23, the school will host an information session and tour of the school. The deadline for Open Enrollment for the 2024/25 school year will be Sunday, March 31. Learn more at FranklinSchoolofInnovation.org.