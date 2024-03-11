Education 2024: Immersive Pottery Classes for All at Plays in Mud Pottery

Kelsey Schissel, owner of Plays in Mud Pottery, says education is at the core of her mission as a potter. “It empowers individuals to explore their creativity, learn new skills and cultivate a deeper appreciation for the art of pottery,” she says. “By offering a range of classes and workshops, we aim to foster a supportive environment where students can express themselves artistically, build confidence and develop a lifelong passion for pottery.”

Plays in Mud Pottery provides a variety of classes catering to all skill levels, including beginner hand building, wheel throwing and intermediate wheel throwing, as well as a very popular BYOB (Bring Your Own Bottle) evening class that runs on Fridays or Saturdays. “The BYOB class spans over four weeks, designed to progressively enhance your skills from one session to the next,” says Schissel. “Even if you’ve never worked with clay before, you’ll find success in this class. With a remarkable 99 percent success rate, most students walk away with a minimum of eight pieces of pottery they can proudly call their own.”

Small class sizes allow Schissel to focus on individualized attention and hands-on instruction that create a more immersive experience for the learner. “Sharing my craft with others brings me immense joy and fulfillment,” she says. “Witnessing students’ artistic growth and watching their skills flourish from class to class is incredibly rewarding. With nearly 30 years of experience in pottery-making, I take pride in imparting my knowledge and expertise to aspiring artists, guiding them on their creative journey.”

Plays in Mud Pottery is located at 735C Haywood Road, Asheville. For more information, or to register for a class, visit PlaysInMud.com.