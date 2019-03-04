Ashes and Steel Studio

After living in New York for 10 years, working high-profile fashion shows and styling celebrities for publications Vogue, Elle, W and Vanity Fair, Alejandro Jimenez visited Asheville to teach a styling and cutting class at a local salon. “I was dying to get out of the city, instantly fell in love with Asheville and moved here two days later.”

Ashes and Steel co-owner Gary Topple began his career with extensive training in Europe with salon giants like Vidal Sassoon and Wella. “Making people feel beautiful has made my career very special,” he says.

The two would like, eventually, to open their salon to stylists from around the globe for intensive apprenticeships and training. “We hope to become leaders in the Asheville community, creating a lasting artistic legacy in our region,” Jimenez says.

The salon offers a wide range of services including coloring, cuts and formal styling, all in a stunning artistic atmosphere complete with spa and bar.

Ashes and Steel is located at 347 Depot Street in the River Arts District. Learn more at AshesAndSteelStudio.com.