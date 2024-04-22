Find a New Feline Friend at Asheville’s Bird Shop That Warmly Welcomes Cats

By Gina Malone

It turns out that Casey First, owner of North Asheville’s Wild Birds Unlimited (NAWBU), has a soft spot for fur as well as feathers. When he opened his store in 2016, First began partnering with rescue organizations to foster cats. Since that time, he has seen more than 100 cats adopted. For the last three years, NAWBU has partnered with Brother Wolf Animal Rescue (BWAR). “I had always admired the organization and their presence in the Asheville community,” First says. “They do great work as a no-kill shelter, working relentlessly to home not only cats but also dogs and other animals.”

While customers frequently comment on the surprise of finding a cat in a store that sells birdhouses and birdseed, they find it a charming touch and some people drop by especially to visit the resident cat. “We’ve even had folks come in over the years and bring in treats, hand-knit blankets and fresh catnip they grew in their yard,” First says. “It really is such a good initiative for the larger community.” (And, he adds, the cats keep away mice that might fancy a birdseed snack.)

The cats that BWAR sends to the store are ones that it thinks will do well with the hustle and bustle of a retail environment. Since they live at the store, First comes in during closed times to feed and play with them.

BWAR values the businesses that foster animals and give them greater visibility as they await adoption. “With this impactful partnership, we have been able to help more cats in our community needing help,” says Brooke Fornea, director of marketing and guest experience at BWAR. “Having cats be fostered at Wild Birds helps them live stress-free until they find their homes.”

Although First and his wife have been tempted to adopt a foster cat many times, they have so far resisted the urge—especially with their young Border Collie, Scout, at home at present. However, three cats have gone home with staff members so far, and a love for cats is a qualification for working at the store. “The staff takes care of these cats like they would at home,” First says, “helping with the litter, feeding and helping give medication.”

First always recommends that cats be adopted as indoor pets. “Outdoor cats pose a huge danger to the songbird population,” he says. “In fact, it is estimated that as many as 3 billion songbirds are killed each year by cats alone. We recommend getting a birdfeeder so your indoor cat can enjoy some ‘bird TV’ and stay entertained, all while keeping the birds—and the cats—safe.”

When a cat gets adopted, First sets off to BWAR for the next foster cat. “Having a cat at the store is like having a cat at your home,” he says. “It really is sweet to come in and see a cat perched up on a bag of birdseed or curled up in a ball taking a nap inside a birdbath.”

North Asheville Wild Birds Unlimited is located at 946 Merrimon Avenue, Suite 120, Asheville. To learn more about the rescue cats hanging out at the store as they await adoption, visit NorthAsheville.wbu.com/shop-cats.