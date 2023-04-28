Fine Tuned Project and Concert Series Showcases Emerging Area Musicians

Experience the next wave of emerging artists in WNC through the Blue Ridge Music Trails’ Fine Tuned Project and Concert Series. The project’s aim is to nurture this generation of talent, while paving the way for future musicians to keep the region’s musical traditions alive.

“We worked to find ways to harness the creative energy and wisdom of our musical community to develop new recording and performance opportunities for emerging artists,” says Blue Ridge National Heritage Area program manager Brandon Johnson.

On Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. at Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center in Franklin, Josh Jones performs with Sav Sankaran, and Bayla Davis performs with Cary Fridley. Robbinsville native Jones is a classical voice student at UNC School for the Arts and a bluegrass vocalist and mandolin and fiddle player. Sankaran is a vocalist and bass player for the nationally touring bluegrass band Unspoken Tradition.

“The continuity of traditional art forms depends on the passage of knowledge from one generation to another, and this program seems like a modern iteration of that,” says Sankaran.

Though Leicester native Davis is still in her teens, she is a vocalist, MerleFest performer and award-winning banjo player. Fridley has had a lengthy career as a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist across a range of styles. Together, they explore vocal repertoire, harmony singing and their collective musical craft.

On Sunday, June 25, at 4 p.m. at Ebbs Chapel in Mars Hill, the Madison County Arts Council presents Davis with Fridley, Donna Ray Norton with Josh Goforth, and The Allen Boys with Kelley Breiding. An eighth-generation ballad singer raised in Madison County, Norton carries on the musical legacy of her family and her home. Her work with fellow Madison County native and GRAMMY nominee Goforth fuses “the old love songs” with a new sound.

Breiding is well-versed in Surry County’s Round Peak style as well as country and western swing stylings. The Allen Boys play in the Sacred Steel Tradition and serve as house band for the House of God Church in Mount Airy. Together, these musicians fuse their respective Surry County styles into one sound.

“The audience should expect a new introduction to the steel guitar and to soulful music in the Sacred Steel tradition, mixed with a voice that will not let go of your heart and mind,” says The Allen Boys bass player Mitchel Fonville. “Kelley has an amazing voice and is an amazing artist, but her true gift is making you feel like you’ve known her forever.”

Learn more at FineTunedNC.com.