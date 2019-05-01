Isis Restaurant & Music Hall Offers Sushi Pop-Up

Every Wednesday, Isis Restaurant & Music Hall now offers Sushi on the West Side, a sushi pop-up featuring dishes inspired by Chef Jeffrey Porter’s Asian-fusion background. Menu items utilize local and regional ingredients with an aim toward high quality and affordability.

“People expressed a desire for sushi and we listened,” says Porter. “It’s a great way to connect with our community and give them something special.”

Porter, who joined Isis as executive chef in 2018, is a graduate of the New England Culinary Institute. He has worked under world-renowned chefs to study the art of Italian, French and Asian dining, inspiring his unique international fusion cooking style. His extensive experience with Asian cuisine includes studying under Iron Chef’s Masaharu Morimoto to fine tune his own artistic sushi technique.

“Chef Morimoto is one of the greats,” says Porter. “I am honored to share the knowledge I gained from him with our guests.”

Porter also spent more than three years working as the head chef for One Tree Hill, The Wire and many other popular television series. He is widely known and respected in Wilmington as the founder of Port City Pop-Ups where he brought area chefs together to create pop-up dinners in and around Wilmington.

“Chef Porter has been a welcome addition to the Isis family,” says co-owner Martin Woody. “His diverse culinary skills have given us the ability to enhance our guests’ experience.”

The Sushi on the West Side menu rotates monthly with specialties including Chef Porter’s signature Kappa Maki roll with beet-infused rice, asparagus and butternut squash; the fan-favorite Negimaki Roll with rare beef tenderloin; and a special California roll with fresh-caught NC blue crab. For those who want to try a variety of items, The Isis Boat offers each featured roll along with a few select sushi and Asian-inspired bonus bites. A new sake menu provides drink pairings.

In addition to sushi, Isis provides a full menu with dinner, brunch and snack/late night options. Many items have a creative twist, including pulled pork spring rolls with saffron-orange marmalade and seaweed salad; Isis blue crab and avocado nachos; and fillet medallions with wild mushroom-blueberry demi glacé. Fried chicken, burgers, mac and cheese, and mahi-mahi tacos are just a few of the tried-and-true items on offer. An extensive drink menu offers designer cocktails, canned and draft beer, champagne, prosecco, and red and white wines.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. Reservations for Sushi on the West Side can be made by calling Isis at 828.575.2737. For more information, visit IsisAsheville.com.