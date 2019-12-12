From the Editor

Winter, with its fireside coziness indoors and frosty-aired exhilaration outdoors, is upon us. It’s a time when Monday may bring the warm caress of sunlight and Tuesday, the cold brush of snowflake. For those brisk but clear-skied days, consider taking part in the White Squirrel Hiking Challenge 5, a series of eight hikes, at your own pace, on lands protected by Conserving Carolina.

You can’t beat original art as a gift they won’t try to exchange but will cherish forever (while also admiring your originality, thoughtfulness and good taste). Many galleries are exhibiting with gift-giving in mind this month, including NorthLight Studios, American Folk Art & Framing, Southern Highland Craft Guild and the Asheville Gallery of Art. The Toe River Arts Studio Tour is another good bet for finding a variety of beautiful artwork. If, like me, you enjoy making holiday gifts and yarn is your thing, visit Sun Dragon Art & Fiber in its new location featuring walls of beautiful colors and textures with all the tools you need and a helpful staff.

Food and home are on everyone’s mind during the holiday season, whether it’s baking cookies at home, stopping for nourishment while out shopping or enjoying holiday get-togethers. Join Emma as she visits Asheville’s Green Tea Sushi, our featured restaurant. In our Plough to Pantry section, author Nan K. Chase finds and details in her new book some of the “lost” restaurants in Asheville’s food-filled past. And meet us At Home as we drop in on the charmingly named and beautifully appointed Oak Hill on Love Lane Bed & Breakfast in Waynesville.

Christmas wreaths, Christmas trees and a regional retelling of perhaps our most famous tale of Christmas are all right here in WNC. And it wouldn’t be December without North Carolina Arboretum’s always anticipated Winter Lights tours. Every year brings a few new surprises to this long-running tradition of breathtaking light displays.

However you celebrate—or hibernate—enjoy the merriest of seasons and those frosty winter days beyond!