From the Editor: April 2021

Who doesn’t love this fairest of months? “April prepares her green traffic light and the world thinks Go,” wrote poet and journalist Christopher Morley. We’ve all been staring at the yellow light for the last twelve months and, while it’s too soon in the course of the virus to put pedal to the metal, well, we’re not exactly stuck in traffic. As throughout the pandemic, many things are happening safely. April 1, besides being a day for foolishness, is also National Hope Day, and, with vaccinations increasing every day, there is the promise of open road ahead. All of the days of April invite appreciation for two of my favorite things: poetry and our Earth.

Hayesville poet Brenda Kay Ledford’s new book of poetry, Reagan’s Romps, honors her great-niece Reagan, but, more broadly, things that bring out the child in all of us: flying squirrels, painted ponies, flower fairies, frogs and butterflies, among them. We also feature Mary Ellen Lough, who weaves poetry and plants into her life in a healing way and generously shares her knowledge with others, including veterans.

There are plenty of Earth Day doings for those who want to get out and show Mother Nature a little love, and spring kick-starts activities out at North River Farms and DB bar D Outfitters in Mills River.

There’s lots to do outdoors and safely indoors, including Asheville’s Greenway Celebration in the River Arts District, Hendersonville’s Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend and shows at White Horse Black Mountain. Don’t miss NC Arboretum’s Wild Art exhibit or events at Momentum Gallery’s old space made brand-new.

Morley had much to say about a lot of things, but I like this advice he gave: “Read, every day, something no one else is reading. Think, every day, something no one else is thinking. Do, every day, something no one else would be silly enough to do. It is bad for the mind to continually be part of unanimity.” Words to enjoy April by as we journey back to our pre-pandemic lives.