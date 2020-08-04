From the Editor: August 2020

Sylvia Plath called August “the odd uneven time” with “the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born.” I think we would all agree that we have existed in unparalleled oddness for a few months now—although it doesn’t have a thing to do with the passage of the seasons. The best of these bad times, however, I’ve found to be the examples of coping set by so many—and not just coping, but rising above and creating because of, and in spite of, all that’s happening in our upset apple cart of a world.

Speaking of apples, the NC Apple Festival, in its 74th year, will take its celebration to orchards and farms throughout Henderson County, rather than creating a downtown gathering. A Taste of the Vineyard in Hendersonville and Blue Ridge Heritage Weekend in Waynesville are two fundraisers planned with social distancing measures and providing additional chances to get out and enjoy beautiful late summer days while helping good causes.

Asheville Gallery of Art presents Vistas, Vibes and Visitors, with member artists expressing their love for Asheville with their artwork. Featured artists at Woolworth Walk Martha Johnson and Sylvia McCollum are both former nurses and while their mediums are different, they share the intent of soothing souls with art in a stressful time.

Musicians, like other artists, are finding their way around the limitations imposed by physical distancing. Asheville Chamber Music Series will present its first-ever virtual season with internationally acclaimed ensembles, and hometown favorites The Fireside Collective will be part of the No Contact Concert Series, a weekly livestreaming concert experience.

About these times, our Cover Artist Leslie Rowland had this to say: “I’m still finding my way. I’ve really focused on creating the best art that I possibly can, expanding and improving my skills and really trying to create work that is impactful.” We might substitute the word “life” for “art” there, and it’s still a beautiful philosophy.

Stay safe! We’ll see you in September.

Gina Malone can be reached at gina@thelaurelofasheville.com