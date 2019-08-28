The Center for Cultural Preservation will launch its 2019/2020 season with a performance by Cherokee storyteller and musician Matthew Tooni. Cherokee Music and Storytelling will be held on Thursday, September 26, at 7 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College’s Thomas Auditorium. “My programs consist of storytelling and Native flute,” says Tooni. “All compositions on the flute will be original. I feel it’s important to know exactly who was and is here and how my people connect to this landscape.”

This is not the first time Tooni has performed in partnership with the Center for Cultural Preservation. He also performed a concert as part of the premier of the Center’s most recent documentary, Guardians of Our Troubled Waters: River Heroes of the South. Tooni, who has been playing Native flute for eleven years, was nominated for Flutist of the Year at the Native American Music Awards in 2017. He currently works at the New Kituwah Academy in the Cherokee Adult Language Learner Program (CALL).

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Center at 828.692.8062 or visit SaveCulture.org.