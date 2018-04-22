Digital Heritage Moment: Elisha Mitchell

Yale-educated Elisha Mitchell moved from Connecticut to Chapel Hill, NC, in 1818 to become professor of mathematics and natural philosophy. As a member of a state-sponsored geology survey, he encouraged the development of Western North Carolina’s natural resources, but he achieved lasting fame for determining that Black Mountain near Asheville was 250’ higher than Mount Washington in New Hampshire. When his calculation was challenged, he returned in 1857 to verify his measurements. After scaling the peak, he was hiking back down in the darkness when he fell down a waterfall to his death. His body was recovered by the legendary mountain hunter and guide Big Tom Wilson. Mitchell was buried on a nearby peak, the tallest mountain east of the Mississippi River. In 1882, it was named Mount Mitchell in his honor.

Digital Heritage Moments are produced at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. To learn more, visit digitalheritage.org. You may also hear Digital Heritage Moments each weekday on radio stations WKSF-FM, WWCU-FM, WMXFAM, WPEK-AM and WWNC-AM.