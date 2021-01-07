Laurel Weddings: All Things Floral for the Big Day

Local florist Simone Wood provides personalized floral services for elopements, micro-weddings and small weddings of up to 50 people. Working with both local small flower farms and wholesale sources, Wood can provide fresh or silk flowers for ceremonies and the reception, including design and setup. “I’ve made the choice to leave the large weddings to more established florists who are more equipped,” she says.

Another unique offering from Wood is a silk bouquet that can be made in a close representation of the bride’s fresh bouquet as a sentimental keepsake. Wood also offers watercolor table placecards and watercolor invitations. “Because I’m tucked inside an art gallery, I can keep my overhead costs down, so I’m not charging my clients high costs,” she says. “Also, since we are so closely tied to the gallery, the bride has the option to work with many of our artists who do portraits of the wedding party.” Wood will also travel if needed.

Wood’s focus on small weddings allows her to give each couple the individualized attention they need to realize their wedding-day dreams. “I make it personal,” she says. “I treat the brides as if they were part of my family. I take their ideas and create the look they want. Listening to my clients is very important to me.”

Wood’s studio is located in Art MoB Studios and Marketplace at 124 4th Avenue East in Hendersonville. For more information, visit SimoneWood.app.