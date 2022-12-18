Music Feature: Ashley Heath

Something to Believe

Singer and songwriter Ashley Heath grew up in Marshall and moved back there after attending Appalachian State University. “When I moved back home, I decided music was the thing I wanted to put my life into,” Heath says, “and I’m so lucky and glad I decided to make that move. It’s been a beautiful journey, and I’ve had some incredible experiences so far.”

Heath has just released her debut album with Organic Records, an EP titled Something to Believe that is entirely self-written, arranged and produced. She describes her music as soul Americana—with “a bit of bluesy, country and rock flavors to it,” and says that home has had a heavy influence on her writing and style. “Madison County is rich in artists and songwriters, and I’ve had a very supportive community that has always pushed me to keep playing,” she says.

She calls “I Remember” her favorite song on the album. “I wrote that song about remembering the good in other people and situations,” Heath says. “It’s so hard to rewire our brain to focus on gratitude and the blessings we have in our life instead of the hard stuff. I want to create a life that I’m proud of and that makes me happy. Also, remembering that hard times don’t last forever. One of the lines in the songs says, ‘It’s just a bad day, not a bad life.’”

The EP is available on all streaming platforms. To learn more about Ashley Heath’s music and upcoming shows, visit AshleyLeeAnnHeath.com or follow on Facebook at Ashley Heath Music.