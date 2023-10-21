Music Feature: Welcome to Jazzville

By Owen Hahn

Local band Jazzville released an EP in September, putting a jazzy spin on four classic show tunes and pop songs. The band’s lineup—a quartet of piano, upright bass, drums and frontwoman Bronwyn Cronin’s vocals—plays with finesse and consentience on this EP titled Welcome to Jazzville.

Cronin has jazz in her blood, citing her family as the source of her love for music. “My grandpa taught himself jazz piano and played gigs into his eighties,” she says. “My mom was a singer-songwriter, so we always had beautiful music in the house.”

After moving to Asheville in 2007, Cronin started Jazzville the following year. At first only a trio with guitar and bass, Cronin eventually switched guitar for piano and added drums into the mix to make the band into the quartet it is today. “I hand-picked these musicians because they are so skilled at their craft,” she says.

Playing in a host of different groups, bassist Zack Page is recognized in the Asheville music scene for his versatility. The band’s drummer, Alan Hall, has been playing professionally for more than 45 years and likes to ramp up the tempo. Last but not least, Dr. William Bares, Jazzville’s newest addition on piano, taught at Harvard and Berklee before coming to UNC Asheville.

Each time Jazzville plays is different from the last. “I like the idea of never doing the same thing twice,” Cronin says. “It’s just more fun with these songs because you can turn them inside out and upside down, and they’re still amazing.”

To learn more about the band’s music and upcoming performances, visit JazzvilleBand.com. Owen Hahn is a student at UNC Asheville and a music enthusiast.