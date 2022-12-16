Suwana’s Asian Cuisine Opens on Tunnel Road

Suwana Cry has opened a third restaurant where she will be dishing up her much beloved Asian cuisine. The new Suwana’s Asian Cuisine on Tunnel Road will serve the same menu of sushi, hibachi and classic Thai dishes that are on offer at Suwana’s Asian Cuisine in Waynesville. The downtown location, Suwana’s Thai Orchid, will remain open and will shift to a more express, counter-service model to better serve the lunch-hour business crowd and anyone looking for a quick bite. “People working downtown don’t always have much time, and we want to respect that,” says Cry.

At Suwana’s Thai Orchid, the menu focuses exclusively on Thai classics like curries, pad Thai and drunken noodles. The Tunnel Road location has a broader menu of sushi and hibachi dishes to complement those classics. Visitors to Tunnel Road will find ample parking, plenty of tables and a full bar. The new restaurant also features two large event spaces that are slated to be open this month, just in time for holiday parties.

“No matter where you go, you’ll get the delicious food you’ve come to expect from Suwana,” says Cry. “We are excited to serve more customers with this convenient new location and our beautiful event rooms.”

Suwana’s Asian Cuisine is located at 45 Tunnel Road, Asheville, and 128 North Main Street, Waynesville. Suwana’s Thai Orchid Restaurant is located at 11 Broadway Street, Asheville. To learn more or inquire about hosting your event at Suwana’s Asian Cuisine, visit SuwanasAsianCuisine.com or call 828.505.3189.