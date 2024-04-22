The Grapevine: Back to Basics ~ Sauvignon Blanc

By Elspeth Brown

When I first began drinking wine, I loved big, zesty Sauvignon Blancs. The bolder the flavor, the better. As my palate has aged (hopefully not gotten worse), my taste towards Sauvignon Blanc has changed. I prefer a more mellow, soft, luscious approach to the grape varietal. It seems that the majority of Sauvignon Blanc wine consumers feel the same way. Customers are looking for a much more approachable style.

As most varietals do, Sauvignon Blanc originated in France, specifically the Loire Valley. It then spread to the Bordeaux region where it bred with Cabernet Franc and created their love child, Cabernet Sauvignon. From France, the grape varietal has spread to multiple countries including California in the 1800s, New Zealand, Chile and South Africa. Sauvignon Blanc has one of the most unique, recognizable flavors of any wine. Typical flavor profiles for a Sauvignon Blanc wine are citrus notes like lime and grapefruit; tropical fruits like guava; grassy fresh-cut hay; herbaceous qualities; minerality; and hints of bell pepper. Traditionally, Sauvignon Blanc is aged in stainless steel tanks to preserve the bright, zesty fruit flavors, but it can also be aged in oak barrels. When the grape is aged in oak barrels, it softens the acidity in the juice and imparts more layers and complexity to the wine. It results in a richer, more structural wine.

One of my favorite styles of Sauvignon Blanc is from the town of Sancerre in the Loire region of France. It lies on the left bank of the Loire River. Most of the wine produced in Sancerre is Sauvignon Blanc. A very small amount of red and rosé is produced from Pinot Noir grapes.

The grapes are grown in soil composed of flint, clay and limestone, which gives the wine some clean minerality on the finish. The climate is cool which helps bring out the bright, citrus flavors in the juice. The Sauvignon Blanc juice is soft and sophisticated. It still has a good amount of acidity, but it is not biting. It is balanced. The texture of a white Sancerre is chewy and velvety. Even though most bottles of Sancerre are more expensive than a variety of other Sauvignon Blancs in the marketplace, it is well worth it. The complexity and richness of a white Sancerre will sway your palate. So, if you need a day brightener, grab some creamy French goat cheese, a crusty baguette and a bottle of chilled Sancerre. The clouds will part and all will be well.

Sauvignon Blanc is one of those wines you will always find in my fridge. It is refreshing and easy to drink. The varietal pairs well with a multitude of foods, and it is delicious. Sauvignon Blanc is spring and summer in a glass. Enjoy!

Elspeth Brown is the owner of Maggie B’s Wine & Specialty Store, 10 C South Main Street, Weaverville. For more information, visit MaggieBsWine.com, or call 828.645.1111.