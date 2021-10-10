There is New Life in Store for the Homestead of a True Appalachian Icon

By Emma Castleberry

An iconic property that once belonged to Bascom Lamar Lunsford, “Minstrel of Appalachia” and the namesake of the annual Mars Hill University festival, has been purchased by artist and photographer Whitney J. Ponder. Ponder was looking to move back to her native Buncombe County when she saw the listing for the homestead in Madison County, which had immense significance for her. “My mother may well have sang and danced on the beautiful hardwood floors in the oversized living room with its iconic grand fireplace,” says Ponder, who counts among her relatives a number of talented musicians.

Ponder toured the home on a Friday and found herself transported through time as she explored each room. “I could almost hear the next generation of Appalachian music players gathered in that big old living room, pickin’, singing and buck dancing to the songs of days gone by,” she says. When Ponder discovered a functioning dark room in the basement, it felt like the world was telling her something.

She was worried she had missed her chance, but she submitted a bid for the homestead, along with a heartfelt letter that was read by Lunsford’s heirs. “I’m sure you have received multiple offers but I could never forgive myself if I didn’t at least try,” she wrote. “My aunt recently passed and I’ve been looking to get back to country living and this historic gem pulled on my heartstrings. I know my mom, grandmother and Aunt Polly would be so proud to know I had invested my inheritance in fullfilling a lifelong dream and pursuing such a worthy endeavour.”

The heirs accepted her bid and Ponder now owns the property, which needs extensive work. “The first order of business is saving the house and breathing life back into the old girl,” she says. “The house has been sitting vacant for many years, so the list of necessary repairs and upgrades is extensive and ever-growing.” She’s looking into forming a nonprofit in the future to support the property’s development and she’s also in discussions with the Preservation Society of Asheville-Buncombe County (PSABC) to have the house placed on the National Register of Historic Places. “Preserving local history and educating future generations through music, performing arts and storytelling is vital to maintaining our heritage and sense of community connectedness,” Ponder says. “The Bascom Lamar Lunsford house is a WNC treasure and deserves to be restored and filled yet again with the sweet Appalachian music.”

The 54th annual Bascom Lamar Lunsford Festival will be held Saturday, October 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mars Hill University. For more information on Bascom Lamar Lunsford, visit SouthernAppalachianArchives.org or TheLaurelOfAsheville.com/lifestyle/heritage/legendary-music-from-south-turkey-creek.