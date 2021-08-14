Wedding Guide Summer 2021: Parties & Private Shopping at On The Inside

On The Inside Lingerie is not only a place to shop for beautiful handmade lingerie but also a location for a fun private party with friends or a partner. Owner Elise Olson is a self-taught designer who has more than 15 years of experience crafting detailed, delicate lingerie “that makes women feel good,” she says.

Olson hosts bachelorette parties at her shop in West Asheville. “Clients can schedule an after-hours time with me to host their party and they can bring champagne and drinks if they would like to,” Olson says. “It’s a really fun experience and the bride gets lingerie that fits and that she actually wants.”

New since the pandemic are private shopping appointments available on Mondays and Fridays. “I started doing this after closing completely for a few months because of COVID, but got feedback from people that they really liked being able to come in and shop privately by themselves or with a partner,” says Olson. “Given the intimate nature of lingerie, it is a more desired experience for some.” The shop continues to have regular open hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12–5 p.m.

On The Inside Lingerie is located at 842 Haywood Road in Asheville. For more information, call 828.505.2506 or visit OnTheInsideLingerie.com.