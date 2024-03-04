WNCAP Seeks Dining Out for Life® Ambassadors

On Thursday, April 25, Asheville will join 55 other cities across the country for Dining Out For Life®, a fundraiser involving 75 or more local, independently owned participating restaurants that will donate 20 percent of the day’s sales to Western North Carolina AIDS Project (WNCAP) in support of care and prevention services for people impacted by HIV/AIDS in our region.

“Volunteers are key to the success of an event this size,” says Chris Winebrenner, WNCAP community resource coordinator. “They invite people in their networks to dine out on April 25 and then serve as WNCAP representatives in a participating restaurant, offering patrons HIV fact cards, donation envelopes and an opportunity to enter a raffle for exciting grand prizes.”

Dining Out For Life 2024 is presented by Prestige Subaru and organized in partnership with the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association (AIR). “This fundraiser not only helps fund critical programs for individuals impacted by HIV/AIDS in WNC, it also reminds our community that HIV is not a thing of the past—that, with support, there’s still hope for reaching our goal of zero new cases of HIV in the coming decades,” says Bellamy Crawford, WNCAP development director.

A training for ambassadors will be held the first week of March, where volunteers will receive materials, review best practices and have questions answered in a friendly group setting with food and beverages provided.

To learn more, visit wncap.org or contact wncapvolunteer@wncap.org.