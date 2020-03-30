Camp Hollymont for Girls Moves to New Campus

Camp Hollymont for Girls is moving to a new campus for the summer of 2020. The camp will lease the facilities at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School on the border of Georgia and North Carolina. This campus includes air-conditioned housing, food services, a private lake and 1,400 acres of natural grounds. “Our top priority is the physical, social and spiritual development of girls ages seven to 15 in the context of a Christian environment,” says camp director Emily Dixon. “We want Hollymont to be a refuge where campers can disconnect from the outside world, have fun, try new activities and experience the joy of familiar traditions.”

This new campus provides a secluded experience with 360-degree views of mountains. This summer, Camp Hollymont will be offering additional skills for campers to try, like cirque and pottery, and an expansion of off-campus trip options. With the new amenity of a private lake, campers can enjoy plentiful sand, sun and water play. “While Asheville has been our home for over 30 years, we know that God sees the bigger picture for what Camp Hollymont is to become, which is exciting for us as we prepare for our first summer at our new location,” says Dixon.

For more information, visit Hollymont.com.