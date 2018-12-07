New Exhibit at Asheville Museum of Science

Spriggly’s Beescaping, a small business that works to increase environmental awareness through educational exhibits and experiences, has installed a new exhibit in the Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS). Spriggly’s Insect Exploration Station is a rotating exhibit space featuring a series of interactive installations focused on the world of insects. “Thousands of insect species are constantly working right under our noses to support the ecosystems we rely on,” says Brannen Basham, co-owner of Spriggly’s Beescaping with Jill Jacobs. “By learning about these incredibly important creatures it is easier to help the insect populations in your area survive and thrive. We also hope to create a true appreciation for these tiny creatures that are invisible cogs of our ecosystem.”

The current exhibit at the Station, on display through the middle of December, explores the topic, “How Native Bees Prepare For Winter.” It includes a series of informational signage, a larger-than-life model of the inside of a mason bee nest and an interactive “Build Like a Bee” game for children of all ages. The signage includes a handpainted tree stump displaying the many species of bees that can nest in and around standing dead trees, as well as a selection of high-resolution scientific specimen images from the USGS Bee Inventory and Survey.

Spriggly’s Insect Exploration Station will be on display at AMOS all year and the exhibits will change quarterly. “The exhibits at the Insect Exploration Station will be seasonally themed,” says Basham. “Our next exhibit will focus on the areas in a landscape that many insects use as shelter during a storm, as well as during the cold winter months. It will feature several interactive elements centered around the importance of leaf litter, logs, stones and other similar elements for insect shelter.”

AMOS is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1–5 p.m. Admission includes Spriggly’s Insect Exploration Station and is $7 for adults, $6 for children, military and students with valid I.D., and free for children 2 and under. For more information on AMOS, visit AshevilleScience.org.