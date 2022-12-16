The Observant Gardener: Create Holiday Arrangements From Your Yard

By Judith Canty Graves

Flower arranging is a year-round activity that always gives me pleasure. The holidays, however, are a special time for making floral arrangements to decorate my home. As I walk around my yard in early December, ideas come to me as I see what is green and attractive.

When I look closely, I see possibilities for holiday displays to supplement the traditional poinsettias available for purchase in stores.

The foundation of my holiday arrangements is evergreen foliage that I find in my yard. Nandinas have green leaves and colorful red berries in December. Other attractive plants are holly, boxwood, arborvitae, pine, magnolia and spruce. The Silver King Euonymus is stunning for its beautiful variegated leaves and red berries, which lends contrast to an arrangement. Consider adding pine cones for an accent. Once you find a variety of greens and berries, you can begin the process of creating a holiday display.

I also like to purchase flowers for my arrangements. Alstroemeria contrasts nicely with the greenery from my yard, plus it lasts a long time in a vase. Red or white roses add extra color as will a small amount of baby’s breath. All of these flowers look wonderful with a variety of greens.

A dramatic addition to a holiday arrangement is the bloom of an amaryllis plant. Their variety of colors and sizes is exciting. I always buy at least two new bulbs every fall to have indoor winter flowers. A red or white amaryllis bloom is an impressive addition to holiday decorating. Paperwhite bulbs are another option. They produce small white flowers with tall green stalks. You can add evergreens and red berries to a container of paperwhites for a colorful effect.

Of course, choosing an appropriate vase is essential for an attractive display. I have a collection that ranges from short vases to tall ones with both narrow and wide openings. Once you assemble a good combination of greens, berries and flowers in the right vase, think about where to put your arrangement. When I create a floral display, I first try to visualize where it will go in my house and then I consider how much space is available. For example, I always like to have a lower centerpiece in a short vase for the dining table so guests can easily see each other. I place arrangements in a taller vase for a prominent spot in a hallway.

Finding attractive greenery and berries in the yard during the winter months keeps me outdoors and aware of my plants, even in the snow. You may be surprised to discover the many possibilities in the winter landscape if you look closely. Taking the time to select from among the plants in your yard for floral arrangements will bring a festive touch to your holiday décor.

Judith Canty Graves is an Asheville gardener with a background in photo-journalism. Follow @TheObservantGardener on Instagram to see new garden photos daily.