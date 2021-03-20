Conserving Carolina has launched the Flying Squirrel Outdoor Challenge, a more accessible complement to its annual White Squirrel Hiking Challenge. says Ericka Berg, community engagement manager for Conserving Carolina. “We designed this challenge to be flexible, so that people of all ages and abilities can participate. It also accommodates a range of outdoor interests, instead of just focusing on hiking.”

To complete the challenge, participants choose eight places from a list of 13 locations that Conserving Carolina has helped protect or open to the public, including Oklawaha Greenway, the French Broad River, Bearwallow Mountain and the Brevard Bike Path. Any Forest Bathing Walk can also count towards the challenge. “The Flying Squirrel Outdoor Challenge and the White Squirrel Hiking Challenge inspire appreciation of the natural world, a core part of our mission,” says Berg. “We hope that once people experience these places, they’ll want to be more involved in taking care of our natural world.”

To take the challenge, go to ConservingCarolina.org/flying-squirrel-challenge. D.D. Bullwinkel’s Outdoors is the premier financial sponsor of the Flying Squirrel Outdoor Challenge for 2021.