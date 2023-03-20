In Bloom: Allegheny Spurge

Pachysandra procumbens, commonly called Allegheny spurge, is a native shrubby ground cover in the boxwood family (Buxaceae). It spreads slowly by rhizomes to form a dense carpet of evergreen matte blue-green leaves mottled with purple and white. Fragrant, white flowers cluster in a spike. Once the new shoots mature, the previous season’s growth disappears.

It performs well in a variety of soils from moist to dry and a range of soil pH as long as it is growing in partial to full shade. This woodland plant is also considered by many to be very deer- and drought-resistant and is excellent for preventing soil erosion.

This native produces pollen for bees especially in early spring. It is also an important nectar source for birds.

